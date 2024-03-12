Blackpool head to Northampton tonight with hope of playing a part in this term's end-of-season play-offs.

They're going about it the hard way, though, with Neil Critchley's side unable to drum up the consistency that's required to put them in a healthier spot than their current ninth-placed position.

Saturday's draw against League One leaders Portsmouth once again showed that the Seasiders are capable of mixing it with the division's best sides, especially as they played the entire second half with 10 men following Jordan Rhodes' harsh sending off.

But with 12 loses to their name this season - which is the second highest defeats total among League One's top 10 sides - there's clearly room for improvement.

Tonight's game at 11th-placed Northampton offers Critchley & Co a chance to change the narrative, with a win potentially taking them to within a place of the top six with eight games remaining. But how do the so-called data experts see their chances of breaking into the play-off positions, and what sort of poins total do they believe the Seasiders can reach this term>