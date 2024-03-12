23 points23 points
Latest League One predicted table and points totals as Blackpool deny Portsmouth and Barnsley suffer huge blow: gallery

Blackpool are four points off the play-off places after holding league leaders Portsmouth to a draw at Bloomfield Road on Saturday

Blackpool head to Northampton tonight with hope of playing a part in this term's end-of-season play-offs.

They're going about it the hard way, though, with Neil Critchley's side unable to drum up the consistency that's required to put them in a healthier spot than their current ninth-placed position.

Saturday's draw against League One leaders Portsmouth once again showed that the Seasiders are capable of mixing it with the division's best sides, especially as they played the entire second half with 10 men following Jordan Rhodes' harsh sending off.

But with 12 loses to their name this season - which is the second highest defeats total among League One's top 10 sides - there's clearly room for improvement.

Tonight's game at 11th-placed Northampton offers Critchley & Co a chance to change the narrative, with a win potentially taking them to within a place of the top six with eight games remaining. But how do the so-called data experts see their chances of breaking into the play-off positions, and what sort of poins total do they believe the Seasiders can reach this term>

Well, we've been provided with the latest prediction from Football Web Pages - and here's what we discovered.

41 points

1. 23. Port Vale

41 points

42 points

2. 22. Fleetwood Town

42 points

43 points

3. 21. Cheltenham Town

43 points

43 points

44 points

4. 20. Cambridge United

44 points

44 points

45 points

5. 19. Exeter City

45 points

49 points (-31GD)

6. 18. Shrewsbury Town

49 points (-31GD)

