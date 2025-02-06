All 24 clubs in League One and their squad market values after the winter transfer window closed.

Blackpool's squad is all but sorted for the remainder of the 2024/25 League One season after the winter transfer window closed.

As per EFL rules, clubs in League One have to submit a maximum squad list of 22 players, of which eight need to be home grown. If a player is contracted to you permanently and they are under the age of 21, they do not need to be included.

Ahead of Blackpool's game against Burton Albion at the weekend, Steve Bruce will addressed the press and one of the questions in his pre-match press conference might be if he would consider dipping his toes in to the free agent market.

There are some players out there have played in the Premier League and the Championship that could be of use to the Seasiders but given they have spent the majority of the campaign without a club, getting them up to speed might be a difficult task with just under half the season to go.

January was a month which saw their top scorer Kyle Joseph depart. He was sold to Hull City for an undisclosed fee, and to combat losing Joseph, Niall Ennis was signed on loan from Stoke City.

Tom Bloxham was the only permanent signing of the window, joining for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town. Samuel Silvera arrived on loan from Middlesbrough after spending the first part of the campaign at Portsmouth. Dom Ballard who had joined on loan from Southampton was recalled and later joined Cambridge United in the window.

Experienced midfielder Oliver Norburn was allowed to leave, joining Wigan Athletic, whilst fringe first-team player Zac Ashworth headed to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership for some game time. Jordan Rhodes admitted he didn't enjoy coming to work after finding his playing time limited at Bloomfield Road, and now he’s with Mansfield Town until the end of the season, with the two sides not too far apart from each other in the table.

A play-off spot is Blackpool's aim from now until the end of the season, but is there squad in a better or worse off state from just before the January transfer window opened? Losing Joseph is a big blow and now it will be up to someone else to step up to the plate and do the business.

As Blackpool gear up for their next match, we have rounded up the squad values of each of all the 24 third tier clubs to see where they all rank following January’s transfer business. All figures are from Transfermarkt.

Take a look below...

Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis were among the winter signings (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

League One squad market values

Shrewsbury Town - £3.6m

Stevenage - £4.2m

Burton Albion - £4.6m

Mansfield Town - £5.0m

Cambridge United - £5.8m

Crawley Town - £6.0m

Lincoln City - £6.4m

Bristol Rovers - £6.6m

Exeter City - £6.7m

Reading - £7.4m

Northampton Town - £7.6m

Blackpool - £7.7m

Charlton Athletic - £7.8m

Leyton Orient - £7.9m

Wycombe Wanderers - £8.0m

Rotherham United - £8.5m

Wigan Athletic - £8.8m

Peterborough United - £9.1m

Barnsley - £10.4m

Bolton Wanderers - £11.0m

Wrexham - £11.0m