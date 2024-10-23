Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burton Albion have parted ways with head coach Mark Robinson following a winless start to the season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brewers sit bottom of the League One table with only four points from their opening 11 games, and are currently enduring a run of six consecutive defeats.

Wycombe Wanderers inflicted more misery on the Staffordshire outfit last night, as they claimed a 3-2 victory at the Pirelli Stadium, prompting the end of Robinson’s short tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former AFC Wimbledon coach was head hunted by Burton’s new owners NFG (Nordic Football Group) during the summer, following an impressive stint with Chelsea’s development squad.

Throughout his time with the Brewers, Robinson was on the end of two heavy defeats to Blackpool.

The first was with 10-men in the EFL Cup back in August, as Matthew Pennington scored a brace in a 4-0 win away from home for the Seasiders.

Meanwhile, the second came in the league at the end of September, with Odel Offiah, Rob Apter and Lee Evans all finding the back of the net in a 3-0 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement announcing Robinson’s sacking, Burton sporting director Bendik Hareide said: “During our time working together, we've all got to know and appreciate 'Robbo', which is why we have great regret over the fact that this has not worked out in the way any of us would have wanted.

“We have to be objective with our decision-making, and we feel we have reached a point where a change is necessary to improve the team’s results.

“We believe we have a talented squad, and we remain committed to our football strategy. Now is the time to re-group and look to deliver a positive season for our fantastic supporters.

“We thank Robbo for all of his efforts. He will always be welcome at the Pirelli and we wish him the very best of luck for the future.”