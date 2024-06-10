Josh Knight (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

There has been plenty of movement across League One.

While things have been quiet at Bloomfield Road since Blackpool announced the permanent signing of Jordan Rhodes last week, other clubs across England’s third tier have been making moves.

Meanwhile, some sides have been battling to keep their best players, especially those with top six aspirations.

Here’s the latest League One round-up:

Knight closing in on Germany move

Peterborough United defender Josh Knight is closing in on a move to Germany on a free transfer.

Pete O’Rourke reports that the 26-year-old is in advanced talks with 2. Bundesliga outfit Hannover 96, with his contract at the Weston Homes Stadium coming to an end.

The centre back joined the Posh permanently from Leicester City in 2021, after enjoying two stints on loan with the club, and has gone on to make 169 appearances in total.

The Peterborough Telegraph report that a last-ditch offer to keep Knight has been made, but they are not confident he will extend his deal.

Jones makes first signing

Nathan Jones has made his first signing as Charlton Athletic manager- with ex-Cambridge United goalkeeper Will Mannion joining the Addicks.

The former Luton Town and Southampton took over at the Valley back in February, and guided the London club to a solid run towards the end of the season.

Mannion will join Charlton on a three-year deal when his contract with Cambridge expires later this month after making a total of 41 appearances for the U’s since his arrival at the Abbey Stadium from Pafos FC in 2021.

Rotherham lead the way in battle for goalkeeper

The Shropshire Star reports that Rotherham United lead the way in the battle to sign Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Marko Marosi- with Huddersfield Town and Wrexham also said to be interested.

Since arriving at the Croud Meadow in 2021, the 30-year-old has made 147 appearances between the sticks for the Shrews.

Despite being offered a new deal by the Shropshire outfit, it is expected the Slovakian will be playing elsewhere next season, with Rotherham set to make another new signing.