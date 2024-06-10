Ex-Swansea City and Oxford United striker shows off sharp shooting ahead of a crucial year with Blackpool
The striker arrived at Bloomfield Road from Swansea City last summer, but endured a frustrating first campaign in Tangerine.
After struggling with injury throughout pre-season, the 22-year-old suffered another setback on his debut for the Seasiders away to Derby County in the EFL Cup, and had to wait another three months for his next outing.
Following his return to action, he struggled to really get going in front of goal, with only two goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.
Joseph will be determined to put the disappointment of last season behind him, and has already started to look ahead to what comes next.
In a video shared by WM Football Coaching, the forward can be seen taking part in a shooting drill, which includes some sharp finishes. The official start of pre-season for Blackpool is still weeks away, with the squad set to report back to Squires Gate on June 27, but some will be undertaking individual schedules before that date.
Joseph started his career with Wigan Athletic, where he scored five times in 20 appearances as a teenager after coming through the club’s youth system. Following his move to Swansea in 2021, he was loaned out to both Cheltenham Town and Oxford United.
Alongside the ex-Scotland youth international, the Seasiders’ striking options include Jake Beesley and Kylian Kouassi, as well as Jordan Rhodes, who has recently returned to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal following a successful 15-goal loan spell from Huddersfield Town.
