League One news: Cheltenham Town, Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood Town make signings

Blackpool are back in action this weekend at home to Leyton Orient. The Seasiders have drawn their last two outings.

The O’s have lost all three of their opening fixtures. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest League One transfer news and rumours...

Bristol Rovers land free agent

Bristol Rovers have signed defender Jack Hunt on a free transfer following his summer release by Sheffield Wednesday. The right-back, who is 32-years-old, helped the Owls gain promotion to the Championship last season under their former boss Darren Moore. He has now moved to the Memorial Ground for a new challenge.

Cheltenham Town bring defender

Cheltenham Town have landed Fulham right-back Luciano D’Auria-Henry on a season long-loan deal. The 20-year-old has been given the green light to leave the Cottagers for the first time in his career. He will be hoping to get as much game time under his belt with the Robins as possible.

Barnsley man wants more signing

Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane wants to see the club make some more signings. The transfer window shuts on Friday 1st September. The former Liverpool man has said, as per the Yorkshire Post: “Definitely if we get some more players in and build on the team last year. We definitely need to get some more players in and add quality.

“I think we still need a little bit more if we are going to be anywhere near where we were last season and it is something that I really want to happen.”

Fleetwood Town land youngster