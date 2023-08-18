News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley discusses the signing of Tashan Oakley-Boothe and outlines further transfer plans

Neil Critchley believes Blackpool can provide Tashan Oakley-Boothe with a platform to kick-start his career.
By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

The midfielder, who came through the Tottenham Hotspur academy, has joined the Seasiders on a two-year deal- with an option included for an additional 12 months.

Critchley states the 23-year-old has a number of strengths that will benefit the Tangerines.

"He’s someone I’ve been aware of since he was younger,” he explained.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“I came up against him in his days at Tottenham- in the U18s and U21s.

“I’ve always been aware of his ability and the talent he possesses.

“Some young players can get lost and their journey doesn’t go quite the way they wanted.

"We hope given the right environment that we can give him the platform to kick-start his career again.

"He’s a lovely boy, he wants to improve and he’s hungry to do well.

"When he was younger he could play in a two man midfield as a six or a eight- he’s a really good athlete and connects the game together.

"He helps you to build your style of football, but he’s also very good in big spaces. When there’s room to run into he’s got great athleticism as well.

“I like multi-functional players because it gives you flexibility to tweak the formation and provide a different proposition to the opposition.

"We’ve got that in the middle of the pitch and we are looking to do that in different areas.”

Critchley states Blackpool will continue to work hard in the transfer market in order to strengthen their squad further, but is aware this could also impact potential outgoings.

"We’re still hopeful that there’s more to be done,” he added.

"If you look at the squad we’re a little bit short in certain areas of the pitch.

"We had a meeting yesterday talking about potential options and players.

"We have two weeks of the window to go so that’s still at the forefront of our minds.

"When you bring players in, you have people who will look at their own position and think ‘will that effect me.’

"That’s natural. If I can’t guarantee that players will be involved all of the time then it’s something we can discuss.

"If it means people leaving, then it has to be right for them and the football club.”

