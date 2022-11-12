Lavery in, Hamilton out: Michael Appleton names his Blackpool side for crunch Wigan Athletic clash

Callum Connolly comes straight back into the line-up after serving his one-match suspension.

The right-back is one of three changes from the 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in midweek.

Rhys Williams comes into the side in place of the injured James Husband, while Shayne Lavery replaces CJ Hamilton to make his first start since the Sheffield United game.

Jordan Thorniley misses out once again due to concussion protocol, while Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (metatarsal), Liam Bridcutt (hamstring), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring), Keshi Anderson (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain injured.

Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda is left out while youth-team midfielder Tayt Trusty is named among the substitutes.

Blackpool will be looking to claim a vital three points to steer clear of safety in their final game before the World Cup.

However, suffer defeat to Wigan – who are currently inside the bottom three – and Appleton’s men will drop into the relegation zone.

Wigan’s team includes former Seasider Curtis Tilt, while Rob Kelly takes charge of the game following the sacking of Leam Richardson.

TEAMS

Wigan: Jones, Edmonds-Green, Whatmough, Tilt, Darikwa, Naylor, Power, Shinnie, McClean, Lang, Wyke

Subs: Tickle, Bennett, Cousins, Edwards, Aasgaard, Magennis, Fletcher

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson, Dougall, Patino, Carey, Lavery, Yates, Madine

