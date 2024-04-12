Latest squad update ahead of Blackpool's trip to Carlisle United- with midfield dilemma following recent games
The 31-year-old has missed the Seasiders’ last two outings due to a swollen ankle, with George Byers and Sonny Carey starting as a midfield pair in the 1-0 victories over Cambridge United and Fleetwood Town.
On Tuesday night against the Cod Army, Albie Morgan made a return to action from the bench following a knee injury, while James Husband started after his spell on the sidelines with an ankle problem.
Discussing his squad options for Saturday’s trip to Brunton Park, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “It’ll roughly be the same personnel available. It was nice for Hubby (James Husband) to come back and play 90 minutes, that was testament to him. Albie Morgan got back out on the pitch as well near the end. I’d anticipate the squad will be similar to the other night.
"Norbs (Ollie Norburn) did a little bit of training yesterday, if he can do full training then we’ll have a decision to make on whether he comes back in. He’s looked fine, he’s always desperate to play. I don’t think he’d be 100 percent, but most of the players will be feeling some knock at this stage of the season. If he’s got any chance of being involved then he’ll put himself forward.
"He wasn’t right for Tuesday but the swelling has improved over the last 72 hours so we’re hopeful it’ll improve further.
"It’ll be hard for players (to displace George Byers and Sonny Carey), and that’s what you want. Those players have both done well in the last couple of games, but having options to change either before or during is really important, we need that strength in depth and those numbers to get us the results we need.”
Elsewhere in the squad, it still remains touch and go whether Jordan Rhodes will be able to feature again this season after the Huddersfield Town loanee suffered knee ligament damage in the game against Wigan Athletic ahead of the international break, while Andy Lyons is ruled out for the long-term with an CL injury.
