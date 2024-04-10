The retired midfielder played an influential role in helping the Seasiders to the Premier League via the play-offs back in 2010, and remains a fans favourite at the club.

Adam wasn’t the only member of the Championship promotion winning team at the match against the Cod Army this week, with Brett Ormerod in attendance as part of the BBC Radio Lancashire commentary team. Along with Adam, the ex-forward was on the scoresheet in the famous 3-2 victory over Cardiff City, along with Gary Taylor-Fletcher.

A number of the players who started at Wembley have taken different routes in their careers since.

Here’s where Blackpool’s 2010 play-off final starting 11 and bench are now:

1 . Charlie Adam back at Bloomfield Road as Fleetwood boss The 38-year-old visited Blackpool for the first time in his managerial career. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . GK: Matt Gilks Matt Gilks was the man between the sticks against Cardiff City, which formed one of his 200 appearances for Blackpool. He playing career came to an end in 2022 with Bolton Wanderers, where he still remains as a goalkeeper coach. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3 . RB: Seamus Coleman Everton captain Seamus Coleman featured 12 times while on loan with Blackpool from the Merseyside club, including a start at Wembley. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

4 . CB: Alex Baptiste Alex Baptiste was with Blackpool between 2008 and 2013, making 187 appearances. In the final years of his playing career he played for both Doncaster Rovers and Bolton, before joining League of Ireland Premier Division Waterford in 2022. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

5 . CB: Ian Evatt Like Charlie Adam, Ian Evatt has also visited Bloomfield Road as a manager this season, with the former centre back being in the top job at Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales