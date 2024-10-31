Latest on ex-Burnley defender's progress with Blackpool following early end of National League loan
The 20-year-old joined the Seasiders from Burnley at the start of the year, but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.
Following his initial arrival on the Fylde Coast, the centre back was sent out on loan to Rochdale, as he picked up his first taste of senior football.
After making 10 appearances for the Greater Manchester club in National League last season, Sassi returned to Spotland in September, featuring a further four times for Jimmy McNulty’s side before sustaining a hamstring injury.
The former Stoke City youth player was among a number of Blackpool players sent out on loan at the start of the season
“Dan is with us, but he’s recovering from a hamstring injury - he’s getting close to full fitness again,” said Seasiders assistant coach Steve Agnew.
“The rest are out on loan, Dan is the only one still with us.”
Elsewhere, Kylian Kouassi remains the only Blackpool loanee in the EFL, scoring one goal and providing one assist for Salford City in League Two.
In National League North, Jack Moore has featured 10 times for Chorley so far, while Josh Miles has found the back of the net twice in 12 games for Warrington Town.
Meanwhile, in National League South, Kwaku Donkor and Alex Lankshear have made eight and six appearances respectively in the league for Welling United.