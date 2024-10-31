Blackpool defender Dan Sassi is nearing a return to action following the early conclusion of his loan spell with Rochdale due to injury.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old joined the Seasiders from Burnley at the start of the year, but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.

Following his initial arrival on the Fylde Coast, the centre back was sent out on loan to Rochdale, as he picked up his first taste of senior football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After making 10 appearances for the Greater Manchester club in National League last season, Sassi returned to Spotland in September, featuring a further four times for Jimmy McNulty’s side before sustaining a hamstring injury.

The former Stoke City youth player was among a number of Blackpool players sent out on loan at the start of the season

“Dan is with us, but he’s recovering from a hamstring injury - he’s getting close to full fitness again,” said Seasiders assistant coach Steve Agnew.

“The rest are out on loan, Dan is the only one still with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Kylian Kouassi remains the only Blackpool loanee in the EFL, scoring one goal and providing one assist for Salford City in League Two.

In National League North, Jack Moore has featured 10 times for Chorley so far, while Josh Miles has found the back of the net twice in 12 games for Warrington Town.

Meanwhile, in National League South, Kwaku Donkor and Alex Lankshear have made eight and six appearances respectively in the league for Welling United.