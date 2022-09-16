Latest on Blackpool's international call-ups as Arsenal loanee is included in England U20 squad

The 18-year-old has represented his country from Under-15 to Under-19 level, but this is his first involvement in the Under-20 squad.

Ian Foster’s side play three friendlies over the upcoming international break, starting with a home clash against Chile on September 21, before further games against Morocco and Australia respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three games will take place in Spain as part of preparation for the U20 World Cup, which takes place in Indonesia next summer.

The midfielder is expected to be involved for Michael Appleton’s side against Millwall on Saturday.

Elsewhere, CJ Hamilton has missed out on a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad despite featuring during the last round of games.

Patino could be set to make his first appearance for England's Under-20 side

Shayne Lavery is part of the Northern Ireland setup for their Nations League double header against Kosovo and Greece.

While Kevin Stewart has also been named as part of the Jamaican squad for their friendly against Argentina, the midfielder is currently out injured and is not expected to feature.

Canada are yet to announce their squad, but Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu could be involved.

It will be their last squad announcement ahead of their involvement at the World Cup in Qatar in November.