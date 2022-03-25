Kick-off time for Blackpool's trip to Luton Town brought forward as game is picked for live coverage

It means the game at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, April 23 will start at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

Nathan Jones’ side, who were 3-0 winners at Bloomfield Road earlier in the season, are currently fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

The Hatters sit in third, six points adrift of Bournemouth.

Up to now, the Seasiders have only had one fixture televised by Sky Sports - the 1-1 draw against QPR back in November.

However, Neil Critchley’s side will now have THREE fixtures broadcast in the month of April alone.

Blackpool’s next fixture, the home game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, April 2, will be shown live at the earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm.

The Lancashire derby against Preston North End at Deepdale, meanwhile, will also be televised on Tuesday, April 5 (7.45pm kick-off).

The fixture had already been moved owing to the Tory party conference being in Blackpool, so the time and date is unaffected.

Sky Sports are contractually obliged to televise two home games of each club per season.

While many Blackpool fans will be glad to largely keep fixtures at 3pm on a Saturday, it does raise the question of fairness given the disparity in TV revenue.

While all clubs receive a set amount of income from Sky at the start of each season, clubs do receive an extra £100,000 every time they have a home game televised. They receive a £10,000 bonus when an away game is picked for live coverage.

It means Blackpool will pocket £220,000 from their four televised games this season, two being at home and two away.

On a few occasions this season Blackpool boss Critchley has criticised Sky Sports for not giving his side enough exposure.

Speaking after the televised game against QPR, Critchley told The Gazette: “Sky have actually remembered that we’re in the Championship. It’s nice of them to turn up for once.

“Maybe they might come back after what they’ve seen. They might put us on more often but I doubt it.