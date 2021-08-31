Kevin Stewart becomes latest Blackpool player to be called up for international duty

The midfielder, however, will only be available for their home game against Panama on Sunday, September 5.

Jamaica also face Mexico (September 2) and Costa Rica (September 8), but the games are away and both countries are on the UK’s red list.

Players that travel to red-listed countries during the international break have to quarantine for 10 days on their return to the UK.

The Premier League recently announced it would not release players for international duty that were travelling to countries on the UK’s red list.

Stewart, who has yet to be capped by the Reggae Boyz, was named in a preliminary 60-man squad for the Gold Cup earlier in the summer. But the 27-year-old missed the final cut.

The midfielder has only just returned from injury for the Seasiders, coming off the bench in the weekend 2-1 defeat to Millwall.

Blackpool’s promotion to the Championship means the return of international breaks to their schedule.

Following the weekend defeat to Millwall, the Seasiders don’t have another game until Saturday, September 11, when Neil Critchley’s men face Fulham at Bloomfield Road.

Pool will continue to train in the meantime, although they will be without Stewart, Kenny Dougall, Tyreece John-Jules and Shayne Lavery following their international call-ups.

Dougall, a recent returnee from injury, has been called up to the Australia squad for their upcoming Asian Qualifiers against China (September 3) and Vietnam (September 7).

The 28-year-old will be looking to build on the three caps he earned shortly after last season’s Wembley triumph.

Elsewhere, John-Jules has been named in Lee Carsley’s England-U21 squad for their upcoming games against Romania (September 3) and Kosovo (September 7).

The Arsenal loanee has never represented the Under-21s before, although he has been capped from Under-16 to Under-19 level. The striker was a prolific scorer for the Under-18s, netting nine times in 11 games.

Shayne Lavery, meanwhile, is part of the Northern Ireland squad that take on Lithuania (September 2), Estonia (September 5) and Switzerland (September 8).

Former Seasiders Dan Ballard and Jordan Thompson are also involved.

Daniel Gretarsson, who has just returned from a lengthy lay-off with a shoulder problem, has not been named in the Iceland squad for their upcoming qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Chris Maxwell continues to be left out of the Wales setup by Robert Page, despite his fine form under Neil Critchley.

There are also no call-ups for Richard Keogh (Republic of Ireland) or Oliver Sarkic (Montenegro).