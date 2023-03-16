Keshi Anderson hope outlined as Blackpool boss explains Jordan Gabriel and Luke Garbutt absence

The 27-year-old came off the bench during Blackpool’s 6-1 thrashing of QPR on Tuesday night to make his first appearance since November.

It’s been a frustrating campaign for the midfielder, who has still only seen 43 minutes of action this term.

But with Anderson now back in the fold, Yates is desperate for his former Swindon Town teammate to stay fit and play a big part between now and the end of the season.

“I’ve been on to him a little bit, telling him to hurry up back so it’s nice to see him back out there, enjoying himself and playing with a smile on his face,” Yates said.

“He just needs to look after himself now.

“It’s been frustrating for him. I feel sorry for him to be honest because he does look after himself, it’s just an unfortunate situation.

“But hopefully he’s over that now.”

The Seasiders have badly missed a player of Anderson’s talents given his ability to pick a pass in the final third.

Head coach Mick McCarthy was certainly glad to see another of his previously injured players make their return.

“It’s good to have him back in the squad,” he said.

“Any good players we can get back would be a boost for us because we’ve been working with 18 or 19 players.”

Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel and Luke Garbutt were left out of McCarthy’s squad against QPR on Tuesday night but he insists there’s no injury concern with either player.

“They’re fine, it was purely selection,” he said.

“Jordan and Dom Thompson were brilliant (against Bristol City) on Saturday, they worked their socks off. There wasn’t much brilliant on Saturday, mind.

“Those two lads did 11,000km+ and all at high intensity. I wanted more attack-minded players playing so I could get them up the pitch as wing-backs.

