Karl Robinson confirms Cameron Brannagan is staying with Oxford United amid Blackpool interest

The Seasiders lodged a bid in the region of £500,000 for the 25-year-old.

It's unclear whether the offer came before or after Saturday's arrival of fellow midfielder Ryan Wintle, who has joined on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.

Oxford signed midfielder Ben Davis on loan from Fulham this morning, having added Herbie Kane on loan from Barnsley yesterday - sparking fears among Oxford that Brannagan could be set to depart.

But speaking to the Oxford Mail ahead of the U's EFL Trophy game against Cambridge United tonight, Robinson reveals that's not the case.

“By Sunday night we knew he was going to be an Oxford United player,” Robinson said.

“We did turn down a significant bid. We’ve had a few turned down for some of our players, but only one got out there.

Brannagan in action against the Seasiders during last season's play-offs

“We discussed it, we gave them an opportunity to make a bid but they didn’t make the deadline.

“That wouldn’t be fair to the agent, the player and the club. Everyone completely understood the situation."

Robinson added: “He’s excited about carrying on here – you saw his celebration against Charlton.

“That’s not a player that wants to walk away from Oxford United.

“If it’s the right thing for his career and the fee was correct, every player at this football club’s for sale. But it’s on our terms.”

Brannagan, who has two years remaining on his contract at the Kassam Stadium, has regularly been a star performer for Karl Robison’s men in recent years.

The Manchester-born player, who has previously spent time on loan with Fleetwood Town, came through the youth ranks with Critchley’s former club Liverpool.

He even made three league appearances for the club during the 2016/17 campaign.

Brannagan spent the season with Fleetwood in 2017/18 before making his permanent switch to Oxford.

The central midfielder has been a leading performer for the U’s since then, scoring 16 times in 150 appearances.

Brannagan, who penned a new two-year extension to his contract last summer, was the subject of transfer interest during the January transfer window.

Oxford turned down a bid of more than £500,000 for the midfielder from a Championship club, believed to be Millwall.