Josh Bowler starts but ex-Cardiff City man misses out as Blackpool make three changes for Rotherham United test

The winger made a huge impact off the bench on Tuesday night during the 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town.

He helped set up Andy Lyons’ goal before smashing home Blackpool’s dramatic last-minute equaliser as the 10-man Seasiders salvaged what could turn out to be a vital point.

Bowler is one of three changes McCarthy has made to his side from that midweek draw.

Lyons is also rewarded for his impressive cameo off the bench, while Jordan Thorniley is also drafted back in having been left out completely against Huddersfield.

The defender replaces Curtis Nelson, who is left out of the squad altogether for an as yet unknown reason.

Lyons replaces Charlie Goode, who has returned to Brentford for scans on the hamstring injury he suffered on Tuesday night.

Gary Madine misses out through suspension after being handed a four-match ban for the straight red card he was shown against the Terriers.

Jordan Gabriel returns from injury to be named on the substitute’s bench, which also includes younger Rob Apter.

The Seasiders will be desperate to pick up three points, their first since October, against a Rotherham side that sit just five points ahead of them in the table.

The Millers have only won two of their last 15 games in the Championship but have picked up recently, beating Blackburn Rovers 4-0 and drawing back-to-back games against Watford and Sheffield United respectively.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Lyons, Connolly, Thorniley, Husband, Trybull, Dougall, Carey, Bowler, Hamilton, Yates

Subs: Grimshaw, Thompson, Gabriel, Patino, Apter, Rogers, Poveda

Rotherham: Johansson, Peltier, Hall, Humphreys, Bramall, Coventry, Odoffin, Rathbone, Ogbene, Hugill, Fosu

Subs: Vickers, Wright, Harding, Ferguson, Quina, Eaves, Washington

