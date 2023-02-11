'I was blown away': Mick McCarthy on the importance of Blackpool's fans for Rotherham United and beyond

After two away games, McCarthy took to the touchline as Blackpool boss for the first time in midweek for the dramatic 2-2 draw against Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite trailing 1-0 when Gary Madine was sent off for an elbow on Tom Leeds, the home faithful stuck with their team when others might not have been as loyal.

They were eventually rewarded for their fabulous backing as their side came from behind on two occasions to salvage a late point thanks to Josh Bowler’s last-gasp strike, after Andy Lyons had previously struck his first goal for the club.

McCarthy knows his Blackpool side will need that level of backing once again when they take on another direct relegation rival in Rotherham United this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the fans’ support, he said: “They were wonderful, they were amazing. I was blown away by that support, the level of it and the noise. It was fantastic.

“The supporters and the players deserved each other. The performance deserved that support and the fans deserved that performance.

McCarthy will be hoping for another hostile atmosphere against Rotherham

“Prior to us scoring the goals, they were still supporting us wonderfully well. It’s some support we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re in a position where we all need each other. Every individual, all the coaching staff, the physios, the fans, we’ve got to be in it together.