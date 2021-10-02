Josh Bowler returns as Blackpool name starting XI for Blackburn Rovers clash

With this game being Blackpool’s final fixture before the international break, Neil Critchley opts against making wholesale changes in a bid to freshen up his squad.

Instead, he makes just one change from the midweek draw against Hull City, bringing Josh Bowler back into the fold in place of Demetri Mitchell.

Gary Madine keeps his place in the side despite his start in midweek being his first in eight months.

Reece James (foot), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Owen Dale (foot) and CJ Hamilton (foot) all remain sidelined.

There is still no spot in the squad for Jordan Gabriel, who recently returned to training after being forced to self-isolate after his girlfriend tested positive for Covid-19.

Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall, meanwhile, continue to be left out having not been registered in Blackpool’s squad.

Bowler came off the bench at Hull in midweek

Blackburn, who begin the day in sixth place after a strong start to the campaign, make one change from their 3-2 midweek defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Youngster Tyler Magoire replaces Ryan Nyambe at right-back due to a knock.