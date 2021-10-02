Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Updates from Bloomfield Road

“We’ll take a lot of support, it will be an away day for the fans, Blackburn Rovers going to Blackpool there will be a lot of expectation and yet as I say they’ve grown into the league, they’re doing pretty well. They’re not the whipping boys that everyone turns up to beat.

“It’s a tough game. We will apply ourselves, bring our energy and style to the game and hopefully get three points if we can.

“I like the coach, he’s a football person who’s had a fantastic upbringing in football with Liverpool and the education of working and developing players.

“I look at their squad, they’re not household names but they’re a solid football team. They beat Fulham who seem to be the team that can dominate in this league at the moment.

“It’s the next game for us. I don’t see any game being any less difficult or easier than the previous one.