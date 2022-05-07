Josh Bowler left out again as Blackpool make wholesale changes for final game of the season

The Seasiders have made seven changes in total to the side that lost to Derby County last week in Blackpool’s final home outing of the campaign.

Jordan Thorniley and James Husband miss out through injury, while Kenny Dougall, Keshi Anderson, Charlie Kirk, Shayne Lavery and Gary Madine are left out altogether.

There is a first start for Sonny Carey since Boxing Day on the midfielder’s recovery from a fractured metatarsal.

Oliver Casey, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Owen Dale, Jerry Yates and Jake Beesley also come into the side.

Jordan Gabriel, Dujon Sterling and Grant Ward all remain sidelined through injury, while the likes of Reece James, Ethan Robson, Matty Virtue and Josh Bowler haven’t travelled.

Dan Grimshaw and Marvin Ekpiteta, aside, the subs’ bench is made up of youngsters, including 30-goal striker Jake Daniels and Luke Mariette and Rob Apter, who are both recalled from their loans at Curzon Ashton and Chester.

Peterborough, whose relegation has already been confirmed, name a strong side on their final outing in the Championship.

TEAMS

Posh: Cornell, Edwards, Burrows, Jade-Jones, Fuchs, Knight, Poku, Ward, Szmodics, Taylor, Clarke-Harris

Subs: Lakin, Randall, Oluwabori, Bodnar, Kent, Grant, Marriott

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Casey, Keogh, Garbutt, Stewart, Carey, Hamilton, Dale, Yates, Beesley

Subs: Grimshaw, Ekpiteta, Moore, Mariette, Strawn, Apter, Daniels