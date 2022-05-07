Peterborough United v Blackpool: Live updates from the Seasiders' final game of the season

Neil Critchley's side face Peterborough United in their final game of the season today

“Every game is important,” Critchley said.

“There’s the old saying that you’re only ever as good as your last performance, so you don’t want your last performance not to be a great one because you’re waiting another two or three months before you get a chance to do something about it.

“You don’t want that horrible feeling at the end of the season. People have short memories and you only remember what happened last week and you forget what happened over the course of the season.

“I’ve got Derby in my memory from last week and I want us to respond and do something about that.

“I say to the players, we’re always playing for three things every week. One is the scoreline at the end of the game, which is the most important thing, but if we can’t we’re not going to be beat on will, desire and determination, we won’t ever lose on that. But we’re also playing for our supporters.