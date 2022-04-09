Josh Bowler DROPPED as Blackpool make five changes for Blackburn Rovers clash
Josh Bowler has been dropped to the bench for today’s game against Blackburn Rovers.
After the dire midweek derby defeat to Preston, it’s not a huge surprise to see Neil Critchley switch things up and make five changes.
The obvious one is Chris Maxwell for Dan Grimshaw, who continues to rest at home after suffering concussion at Deepdale on Tuesday night.
Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley replaces Richard Keogh, while Jordan Gabriel returns from a six-week lay-off to take the right-back spot.
That frees Callum Connolly to move higher up the field into central midfield, resulting in Ethan Robson dropping back down to the bench.
Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson, meanwhile, are surprisingly dropped to the bench in favour of Charlie Kirk and Shayne Lavery, the latter joining Gary Madine in attack as the Seasiders revert to 4-4-2.
Matty Virtue, Owen Dale and Jake Beesley aren’t named in the squad whatsoever, while Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey are all sidelined.
Blackburn make three changes and hand a first start to top goalscorer Ben Breteron Diaz since February.
TEAMS
Blackburn: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton, Pickering, Travis, Rothwell, Dolan, Gallagher, Brereton Diaz
Subs: Pears, Edun, Johnson, Giles, Hedges, Buckley, Dack
Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Connolly, Dougall, Hamilton, Kirk, Lavery, Madine
Subs: Moore, Keogh, James, Robson, Anderson, Bowler, Yates
Referee: Matthew Donohue