Josh Bowler DROPPED as Blackpool make five changes for Blackburn Rovers clash

After the dire midweek derby defeat to Preston, it’s not a huge surprise to see Neil Critchley switch things up and make five changes.

The obvious one is Chris Maxwell for Dan Grimshaw, who continues to rest at home after suffering concussion at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley replaces Richard Keogh, while Jordan Gabriel returns from a six-week lay-off to take the right-back spot.

That frees Callum Connolly to move higher up the field into central midfield, resulting in Ethan Robson dropping back down to the bench.

Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson, meanwhile, are surprisingly dropped to the bench in favour of Charlie Kirk and Shayne Lavery, the latter joining Gary Madine in attack as the Seasiders revert to 4-4-2.

Matty Virtue, Owen Dale and Jake Beesley aren’t named in the squad whatsoever, while Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey are all sidelined.

Josh Bowler has been dropped to the bench

Blackburn make three changes and hand a first start to top goalscorer Ben Breteron Diaz since February.

TEAMS

Blackburn: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton, Pickering, Travis, Rothwell, Dolan, Gallagher, Brereton Diaz

Subs: Pears, Edun, Johnson, Giles, Hedges, Buckley, Dack

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Connolly, Dougall, Hamilton, Kirk, Lavery, Madine

Subs: Moore, Keogh, James, Robson, Anderson, Bowler, Yates