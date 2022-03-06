Jordan Gabriel watches Blackpool's dramatic late win against Stoke City from the away end

The 23-year-old was spotted among Blackpool’s 2,100 following, taking in the game with his daughter.

The pair were seen posing for pictures with supporters.

Gabriel will have been delighted with Blackpool’s display as they deservedly claimed all three points courtesy of Josh Bowler’s late winner.

The winger scored four minutes from time to send the away fans delirious as Neil Critchley’s men made it back-to-back league wins.

Gabriel is now facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injured he suffered in last weekend’s 4-1 win against Reading.

Speaking on Friday before the trip to the bet365 Stadium, Critchley revealed the right-back will be absent for the “foreseeable future”.

“It’s a bit of a blow obviously,” he said.

"It’s not really serious, but it’s not like a Grade 1 where it keeps you out for seven to 10 days, it will be slightly longer than that.

“But he reliably informs me he’s a quick healer, so fingers crossed it’s not too bad and he will be back quicker than expected.”

Blackpool remain 14th in the Championship table despite their victory against Michael O’Neill’s men on Saturday.

However, the gap to the play-off places now stands at seven points with 11 games to go.