Joe Strawn becomes sixth Blackpool player to sign pro terms in last six months

The 18-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at Bloomfield Road, with the contract also including an option to extend by a further 12 months.

The midfielder was a regular for Blackpool’s Under-18 side last season, helping John Murphy’s side reach the quarter final of the FA Youth Cup.

He was also on target in Blackpool’s Lancashire FA Professional Youth Cup final victory against Rochdale in May.

Strawn is a versatile performer who played across a variety of positions for the youth-team last season, but most notably in central midfield and left wing.

“I’m really excited to sign a professional contract and continue my progress here at Blackpool,” Strawn said.

“I’ve come through the academy and it’s nice to be rewarded.

“Last season was good for me personally, I played a lot of games, we played well in the FA Youth Cup and finished the season with a trophy by winning the Lancashire FA Professional Youth Cup, which reflected the year we had as a team.”

Strawn made 35 appearances in total for the Under-18 side last season and also enjoyed a brief loan spell in non-league with Bamber Bridge.

The prospect follows in the footsteps of Jake Daniels – who also spent time with him at Bamber Bridge – Luke Mariette, Jack Moore, Will Squires and Tayt Trusty in signing pro terms with the Seasiders in the past six months.

Academy director Ciaran Donnelly said he’s excited to see how far Strawn can progress, starting with the development squad next season.

“Joe has been with the academy since the age of nine and has made excellent progress to get to this stage,” he said.

“He’s had fantastic parental support and the staff here have a real connection to Joe. He was a strong performer for the Under-18s last season and really matured both as a player and as a person.