Jerry Yates 'can't wait' for Blackpool's Championship campaign to get underway amid rumoured Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and West Brom interest

Fellow Championship sides Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and West Brom have all been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old in recent weeks.

It comes after the striker scored 23 goals in his debut season for the Seasiders, as he played a leading role in firing Neil Critchley’s side to promotion from the third tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, according to The Sun, any side who wants to secure Yates’ services would have to pay £5m, reportedly up from £2m as a result of Pool’s promotion.

Yates, who was recently named PFA Fans' Player of the Year in League One, signed for an undisclosed fee - believed to be in the region of £200,000 plus add-ons - from Rotherham United this time last year.

He had previously spent time on loan in League Two with Swindon Town, where he netted 14 times in 36 appearances - helping the Robins win promotion.

Blackburn have reportedly targeted Yates as a potential replacement for Adam Armstrong, who is being linked with top flight sides Newcastle United, Southampton and West Ham.

Yates played a leading role in Blackpool's promotion to the Championship last season

The Ewood Park outfit value their 28-goal forward at £25m.

Bristol City, meanwhile, were regular viewers of Yates last season, but it’s believed they would be put off by Yates’ hefty price tag.

Yates, who played a handful of games in the Championship during his time with Rotherham, is looking forward to testing himself in the second tier.

“I’m over the moon with how my first season at Blackpool has gone,” Yates told the club website.

“Having had chance to look back on the season now, to score that many goals and contribute the way I have is really pleasing.

“To secure promotion at Wembley is something I’ll never forget. It was such a great day to spend it with some of the supporters who were able to travel down and watch us. I was speechless at the time, given how we won the match.

“Going a goal down so early on gave us a bit of a shake I think and in my opinion we went on to dominate the game and were deserved winners.

“To secure the promotion and to win the individual awards are things I’m really proud of. I think we can look forward to what will be a really exciting season in the Championship, and I can’t wait for it to get started.”