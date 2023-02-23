Jerry Yates a doubt for Blackpool's trip to Reading while injured duo could miss the remainder of the season

Yates was forced off during the first-half of Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers with what appeared to be a tight hamstring, although this is yet to be determined.

The striker continues to be assessed by the medical team and McCarthy is hoping for good news, but he remains a doubt for this Saturday.

“He’s been with the physio this morning and had all the work done on him, so he’ll be assessed,” McCarthy said this afternoon.

“Whether it’s coming from his back or his hamstring, we’ll find out tomorrow and we’ll see how he is after his treatment today.

“Hopefully he will be okay but he’s a doubt.”

If Yates does miss out, Blackpool can at least turn to Gary Madine who is back available after serving his four-game ban.

Yates appeared to injure his hamstring during the midweek defeat to Blackburn

As for Goode and Trybull, they could be facing anywhere between six and 12 weeks out on the sidelines after their recent injuries.

Goode suffered a hamstring injury during the recent draw to Huddersfield Town while Trybull suffered the same fate against Rotherham.

“They’re both having scans at six weeks, but that’s only to tell us what is going on. They could be season-long injuries,” McCarthy added.

“When they did it, anything between six and 12 weeks was mentioned. I think both players wanted it to be six weeks, but I don’t think that’s through medical advice that there’s any chance.

“They might be going back for scans, but it’s looking longer rather than shorter, that’s for sure.

“But that’s the period we’ve been given, anything from 10 to 12 whereas the lads would love it to be six. So would we, but I think that’s being ultra-optimistic.”

Marvin Ekpiteta remains “on schedule” on his return from a hamstring injury. When he suffered the setback against Watford it was hoped the defender would be back fit by the end of February.

But the Seasiders have suffered a further setback with Liam Bridcutt, who is now facing more time on the sidelines having not featured since October.

“Liam was out training and hurt his knee last week,” McCarthy explained.

“We were planning to play him in a development game on Tuesday and that’s not happening now because he felt it yesterday.

“As for Marvin, he’s been back out on the grass. He’s not back training with us yet but he’s still on schedule to make his return to training.”

Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley also remain sidelined, with the latter to miss the remainder of the season with a fractured foot.

Stewart has yet to make a single appearance this season after undergoing surgery on his metertarsal.

Anderson, meanwhile, suffered a thigh injury just as he was beginning to make his return from another long-term absence.

The midfielder has seen just 35 minutes of action so far this season after enduring an injury-plagued campaign.