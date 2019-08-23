Jamie Devitt leaves Blackpool for Bradford City just two months after arriving at Bloomfield Road

Jamie Devitt has left Blackpool to sign for Bradford City just two months after arriving at Bloomfield Road.

The 29-year-old links up with Gary Bowyer at Valley Parade having failed to make a single appearance for the Seasiders.

The midfielder was signed by Terry McPhillips in June after his contract came to an end at Carlisle United, agreeing a two-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

But he has never been given a look-in under the management of Simon Grayson, who has named Devitt on the bench on two occasions without bringing him on.

He travelled with his teammates to Gillingham in midweek yet was left out of the 18-man squad.

Devitt had also been linked with Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town, but it is the Bantams who have sealed his signature on a season-long loan.

The midfielder will link up with fellow former Seasiders Kelvin Mellor and Callum Cooke at Bradford, where he previously played in 2011.

On the move, Devitt said: “The manager got in touch with Blackpool and, once I heard of the interest, there was nowhere else I wanted to be.

“The team is doing really well at the moment and I just want to come in and add to that.

“We have a really good squad here. The gaffer has recruited brilliantly, there is plenty of experience, and I think we all know what we need to do: get promoted.

“This is a tough division and you will have ups and downs along the way. It is all about doing the right things and being consistent.

“I come back to Bradford as a different person. I was young and immature the first time around. This is a fresh start and I cannot wait to get going.

“This is a massive club. We shouldn’t be in League Two and the fans don’t deserve to see us in this division, so we need to get promoted this season."

Gary Bowyer added: “Jamie has proved in this division what a great threat he is and we look forward to him contributing goals and providing assists.

“There were several clubs interested in Jamie. But he expressed a desire to come and play here.

“He understands Bradford City and wants to play in front of our fantastic fans, once again.”

Speaking earlier this week, Blackpool boss Grayson suggested no players would be leaving Bloomfield Road until further incomings were made.

It is understood former loanee Ben Heneghan is to return on loan from Sheffield United, a signing that could be completed later today.