James Husband nearing return as Neil Critchley provides team news ahead of Blackpool's trip to QPR

The defender could return to training this week having not featured for the Seasiders since the start of January.

Husband has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered in the FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool United.

While the 28-year-old is making good progress, Wednesday night’s clash against QPR will come too soon for him.

Speaking this morning ahead of the trip to Loftus Road, Critchley said: “Hubby can join in training this week, but it’s always difficult integrating a player who’s been injured into a training week when you’ve got a midweek game.

“We won’t do what you’d class as normal training or training that he would need, but he will be able to join in with the squad this week. Wednesday comes too soon for him though.

“Other than him, Maxi (Chris Maxwell) is getting closer, Keshi (Anderson) will be getting closer but the squad will be very similar to what it was on Saturday.”

With three games in a week, and two of them involving long journeys, Critchley has stressed the importance of keeping things as fresh as possible.

“It’s definitely something we take into consideration, the travelling time,” Pool’s head coach added.

“I have to say we’re fortunate in terms of how we travel etc, but recovery, nutrition, it’s vitally important, as is making the best use of your squad. But you also want to keep the strength of your team.

“The games are relentlessly hard physically and psychologically and back-to-back away games at Cardiff and QPR, they’re good trips in terms of journey time.

“Three games in a week is tough in this division, but it’s the same for QPR, so we’ll go again.”

One player who will come back into contention is Kenny Dougall, who was rested for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Cardiff.

Kevin Stewart, meanwhile, will have to be managed after playing two 90 minutes on the spin on his return from a lengthy lay-off.

“Kenny will come back into contention. He’s not injured, he’s fine,” Critchley said.

“With three games in a week, I’m just resting and rotating and as I say to the players all of the time, I will pick what I feel is the right team to take to the field regardless of results, performances, form.

“It comes down to what you think is the right system and the right personnel to take to the field to play against the opposition you’re going to face.”