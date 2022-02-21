Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley relishes a week full of football

The Seasiders don’t have too long to dwell on their weekend journey to South Wales, where they drew 1-1 with Cardiff City.

That’s because they’re back on the road in midweek, taking on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Wednesday night.

Critchley is then expected to remain in the capital to watch Blackpool’s Under-18s challenge Premier League giants Chelsea in the quarter-final of the FA Youth Cup at Stamford Bridge the following night.

Neil Critchley is gearing up for a busy week

That gives the Seasiders just one day of preparation for Blackpool’s home game against Reading on Saturday.

That will see them reunited with their former boss Paul Ince, who has been placed in interim charge of the Royals following the sacking of Veljko Paunovic.

“It’s busy, but it’s football. My missus won’t be best pleased but I can’t wait,” Critchley said.

“Reading are playing Tuesday night, we play QPR on Wednesday night in a tough game, the youth team are at Chelsea on Thursday night, which is a brilliant occasion and I can’t wait for that, then we’ve got Reading next week.

“We’ve got a full week of football, so it’s football heaven for me. I’m not sure how it will go down in my household though.”

One man who will be looking to get more action under his belt this week is Charlie Kirk, who started his first Blackpool game against Cardiff.

The Charlton Athletic loanee performed well too, setting up Marvin Ekpiteta’s goal with a pinpoint cross from the left.

“Charlie has been patient and has been waiting for his opportunity. He’s been training really well,” Critchley added.

“We’ve been wanting to give him an opportunity because we’ve been encouraged by what we’ve seen in training.

“I felt this was just the right time to get him in the team and he showed his quality for the goal with a lovely bit of class to volley the ball back into the area, because that could easily go wrong in these conditions.

“It was a tough game, it wasn’t a great game for him to show what he’s all about, but I thought he more than contributed, particularly in the first half, so he can be pleased with his performance.

“He can get better though and there are a couple of moments he doesn’t quite understand how we want to play yet, but he shows intelligence and quality, so I was pleased with him considering he’s not had a lot of time.”