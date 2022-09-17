James Husband handed first league start as Blackpool make THREE changes for Millwall clash

Appleton strongly hinted he would make changes after the midweek horror show at Rotherham and he’s been true to his word – although they might not be the changes many supporters had been anticipating.

Jordan Gabriel is surprisingly dropped from the side as one of three changes alongside Rhys Williams and Ian Poveda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three to come into the side are Husband, Charlie Patino and Shayne Lavery.

It means the Seasiders keeps faith with three at the back despite calls from fans to revert to Appleton’s traditionally favoured 4-3-3 formation.

Callum Wright misses out through injury after dislocating a joint in his leg after slipping during Wednesday night’s game at Rotherham

Gary Madine, meanwhile, serves the third and final game of his three-match ban, while Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.

Husband makes his first league start of the campaign

Blackpool take on a Millwall side that have endured a difficult start to the season having lost five of their first nine games.

However, all three of their wins have come on home turf at The Den.

TEAMS

Millwall: Long, Wallace, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Styles, Mitchell, Malone, Honeyman, Flemming, Afobe

Subs: Bialkowski, McNamara, Evans, Burey, Saville, Voglsammer, Bradshaw

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Thompson, Dougall, Patino, Corbeanu, Lavery, Yates

Subs: Maxwell, Gabriel, Williams, Garbutt, Carey, Poveda, Hamilton