'It's what everyone wants': Ex-Man City goalkeeper thriving on regular game time with Blackpool

The 24-year-old was brought in from Manchester City before the season got underway to provide competition for number one Chris Maxwell.

But he’s ended up playing a lot more games than he was anticipating due to Maxwell suffering two serious quadricep injuries.

As a result, Grimshaw has virtually started every game since mid-October and has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

While he previously spent time on loan in non-league and with Belgian side Lommel, this is his first run of games on a consistent basis - and it’s fair to say the shot stopper is thriving on it.

“It’s brilliant just to keep playing and having new experiences all the time,” he said.

“I’m only 24, which is quite young in goalkeeper terms, so to be playing every week in the Championship is great. It’s what everyone wants.

Grimshaw has stepped up to the plate and more for the Seasiders this season

“I knew when I was coming here what the situation was, so I just had to work hard and take my chance when it came.”

Grimshaw and co return to action this weekend when they host Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road following a rare two-and-a-half week break.

The Seasiders still harbour faint hopes of launching a late bid for the play-offs, as they currently sit nine points adrift of the top six with nine games left to play.

While many Pool fans would be more than satisfied with a mid-table finish in the club’s first season back in the Championship, Grimshaw sees no reason why Neil Critchley’s side can’t give it all they’ve got for a late play-off push.

“We’ve just got to take it game by game and see where it goes,” he said.

“I think everyone in the changing room needs to believe though that we can push up towards the play-offs and see where it goes.