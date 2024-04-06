'It's up to us to be more like ourselves:' Neil Critchley sends out message ahead of Blackpool's remaining five games

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

A defeat to Derby County and a goalless draw with Wycombe Wanderers over the Easter period seriously dented the Seasiders’ play-off hopes, leaving them six points off sixth place Lincoln City, with Oxford United and Stevenage also still ahead of them in the table.

Blackpool boss Critchley has received some criticism on social media following the recent results, but states his full focus remains on the task in hand, and ensuring his side can enjoy a positive end to the campaign.

"We can only do what we can do,” he said.

"We try to win every game of football we play, we certainly don’t play with the handbrake on- we attack every match. We went to Derby and dominated but didn’t get the result we deserved. I didn’t think we played like we can do against Wycombe- we weren’t quite ourselves, we were a little bit hesitant. It’s up to us now to free our minds and try to be more like ourselves.

"I’m not on social media and I don’t read any of it so it doesn’t affect me, I just concentrate on our performances and how we can get better, caring about the players and making them better.

"We’re there every day and are giving our best to help the players. We can only control what we can control, so the outside noise is not something I listen to.