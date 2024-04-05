Latest injury status on Blackpool trio ahead of games against Cambridge United and Fleetwood Town

James Husband (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Albie Morgan has been out of action for over a month due to the knee problem he picked up in the defeat to Leyton Orient at the end of February, while James Husband was also unavailable for the majority of March after being forced off with a thigh injury in the home fixture against Portsmouth.

The Seasiders were also without Middlesbrough loanee Hayden Coulson for the Easter Monday draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road, with the wing-back tweaking ligaments in his knee during the Good Friday loss away to Derby County.

Discussing his squad options ahead of the Cambridge game, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "We’re hopeful we’ll have some players in contention and that one or two who have been unavailable will be up for selection, it’s something we’ll decide after training today.

"It’d give us a lift and make us stronger for our last few games. We’ve been a bit unfortunate with the injuries we’ve suffered in the last few weeks, most of them have been contact injuries that you can’t do much about.

"They’ve done a lot of training individually with the fitness coaches, it’s just about whether they’ve done enough for us to think that they’re in contention. It’ll be a close call, and we’ve got to take the players’ thoughts and feelings into account as well. We also need to consider if they merit being included because of the other players as well.”

Despite Husband and Morgan missing a number of games, Critchley states he would have no concerns in putting them straight back in if they pass all the relevant checks in training.

"Both are very fit individuals and have played a lot of football this season- they look after each other incredibly well,” he added.