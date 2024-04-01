'It's unacceptable:' Blackpool boss condemns racist remark aimed at Wycombe Wanderers player in League One fixture

Blackpool and Wycombe have condemned the racist remarks

Play was stopped during the first half as the referee spoke to the managers on the touchline following the incident, which occurred in the south stand. The Blues’ Chris Forino also joined the officials for discussions before the match resumed.

Critchley states Blackpool will do everything they can to support the investigation and identify the individual responsible.

“It’s more than disappointing, it’s unacceptable- it’s not something we want at this football club or anywhere in society,” he said.

"It’s a police investigation, and we’ll be supporting the player and Wycombe to identify the individual who has made that comment.

"There’s no place in society for it, it’s unacceptable. When you hear that your heart sinks. The referee came over and told us the player had reported to him that he’d heard something, so he reported the incident and made myself and Matt (Bloomfield) aware.

"We will do everything we can as a football club to assist with the investigation.”

Both the Seasiders and Wycombe have released statements reacting to the incident.

It read: “Blackpool Football Club is dismayed to confirm that a racist remark was directed at Chris Forino by a supporter during today’s League One fixture at Bloomfield Road.

"The player reported the incident to the match official at the time and the Club will work with Wycombe to help identify the individual responsible.