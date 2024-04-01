Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers release statement following 'racist remark' in game at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool and Wycombe have both released statements.

Play was stopped as the referee spoke to the managers on the touchline following the incident in the first half, which occurred in the south stand. The Blues’ Chris Forino also joined the officials for discussions before the match resumed.

Both clubs have now responded, and condemned the discriminatory language that was used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement from the Seasiders read: “Blackpool Football Club is dismayed to confirm that a racist remark was directed at Chris Forino by a supporter during today’s League One fixture at Bloomfield Road.

"The player reported the incident to the match official at the time and the Club will work with Wycombe to help identify the individual responsible.

“Blackpool condemn all forms of discrimination and continue to support the fight to eradicate racism from the sport and from society as a whole.”