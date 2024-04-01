Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers release statement following 'racist remark' in game at Bloomfield Road
Play was stopped as the referee spoke to the managers on the touchline following the incident in the first half, which occurred in the south stand. The Blues’ Chris Forino also joined the officials for discussions before the match resumed.
Both clubs have now responded, and condemned the discriminatory language that was used.
The statement from the Seasiders read: “Blackpool Football Club is dismayed to confirm that a racist remark was directed at Chris Forino by a supporter during today’s League One fixture at Bloomfield Road.
"The player reported the incident to the match official at the time and the Club will work with Wycombe to help identify the individual responsible.
“Blackpool condemn all forms of discrimination and continue to support the fight to eradicate racism from the sport and from society as a whole.”
Wycombe released the same statement, with the addition of: “The club fully stand by Chris and commend him on his actions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.