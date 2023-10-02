News you can trust since 1873
'It's nothing new:' Blackpool manager Neil Critchley reacts to the prospect of Jordan Rhodes being recalled by Huddersfield Town

Neil Critchley isn’t too alarmed about the prospect of Blackpool potentially losing Jordan Rhodes in January.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
According to Alan Nixon, the on-loan striker’s parent club Huddersfield Town hold a call back option, which can be triggered in the new year.

Critchley states the clause is nothing new, and insists the Seasiders will be prepared for every eventuality.

"Every loan player you have has an automatic recall in January,” he said.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"That’s not just the case for Blackpool- it’s every club across the country.

"There’s always a clause, it’s always there.

"It’s nothing new, it’s just something you have to deal with closer to the time.

"I remember Ryan Wintle playing for us and going back to Cardiff.

"It’s happened before, you’ve just got to be ready for all outcomes.

"We’ve only just gone into October, so we’ve got him for the next few months for definite.”

Rhodes has bagged five goals in five games since making the move to Bloomfield Road last month.

Related topics:Neil CritchleyHuddersfield TownJordan RhodesBlackpoolSeasidersCardiff