Neil Critchley isn’t too alarmed about the prospect of Blackpool potentially losing Jordan Rhodes in January.

According to Alan Nixon, the on-loan striker’s parent club Huddersfield Town hold a call back option, which can be triggered in the new year.

Critchley states the clause is nothing new, and insists the Seasiders will be prepared for every eventuality.

"Every loan player you have has an automatic recall in January,” he said.

"That’s not just the case for Blackpool- it’s every club across the country.

"There’s always a clause, it’s always there.

"It’s nothing new, it’s just something you have to deal with closer to the time.

"I remember Ryan Wintle playing for us and going back to Cardiff.

"It’s happened before, you’ve just got to be ready for all outcomes.

"We’ve only just gone into October, so we’ve got him for the next few months for definite.”