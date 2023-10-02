Blackpool defender Olly Casey says he loves the feeling of stopping a goal and putting his body on the line for Neil Critchley’s side.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Forest Green, has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign- making nine appearances for the Seasiders so far in League One.

He was handed his opportunity in the starting line-up came after Matthew Pennington picked up an injury in the opening game of the season against Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing his performances so far, Casey said: “It’s what I’ve been after for a long time so I’m glad to get in and hopefully I can keep the shirt.

Olly Casey (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“I’m really happy, I couldn’t have asked for a better start, but we’ve still got plenty of games to go, so I need to keep improving and getting better.

“We’ve got a really good group of lads- we all want to work for each other, which definitely helps.

“Any defender in this team can play together really well, we all know each other’s game- everyone has been solid so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My time on loan with Forest Green helped me a lot- they were lower down the table so there was a lot of defending and a lot of hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lessons I learnt there have stuck with me and it’s put me in good stead for this season.

“Throwing myself at the ball and stopping a goal is like scoring for me.