Blackpool FC: Olly Casey on his start to the season, how blocking a shot feels like scoring a goal, and the impact of his Forest Green loan
The 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Forest Green, has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign- making nine appearances for the Seasiders so far in League One.
He was handed his opportunity in the starting line-up came after Matthew Pennington picked up an injury in the opening game of the season against Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.
Discussing his performances so far, Casey said: “It’s what I’ve been after for a long time so I’m glad to get in and hopefully I can keep the shirt.
“I’m really happy, I couldn’t have asked for a better start, but we’ve still got plenty of games to go, so I need to keep improving and getting better.
“We’ve got a really good group of lads- we all want to work for each other, which definitely helps.
“Any defender in this team can play together really well, we all know each other’s game- everyone has been solid so far.
“My time on loan with Forest Green helped me a lot- they were lower down the table so there was a lot of defending and a lot of hard work.
“The lessons I learnt there have stuck with me and it’s put me in good stead for this season.
“Throwing myself at the ball and stopping a goal is like scoring for me.
“As a defender you’ve got to enjoy the basics.”