News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Blackpool FC: Olly Casey on his start to the season, how blocking a shot feels like scoring a goal, and the impact of his Forest Green loan

Blackpool defender Olly Casey says he loves the feeling of stopping a goal and putting his body on the line for Neil Critchley’s side.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Forest Green, has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign- making nine appearances for the Seasiders so far in League One.

He was handed his opportunity in the starting line-up came after Matthew Pennington picked up an injury in the opening game of the season against Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Discussing his performances so far, Casey said: “It’s what I’ve been after for a long time so I’m glad to get in and hopefully I can keep the shirt.

Most Popular
Olly Casey (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)Olly Casey (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
Olly Casey (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“I’m really happy, I couldn’t have asked for a better start, but we’ve still got plenty of games to go, so I need to keep improving and getting better.

“We’ve got a really good group of lads- we all want to work for each other, which definitely helps.

Read More
Neil Critchley praises the support of the travelling Seasiders fans in the away ...

“Any defender in this team can play together really well, we all know each other’s game- everyone has been solid so far.

Hide Ad

“My time on loan with Forest Green helped me a lot- they were lower down the table so there was a lot of defending and a lot of hard work.

Hide Ad

“The lessons I learnt there have stuck with me and it’s put me in good stead for this season.

“Throwing myself at the ball and stopping a goal is like scoring for me.

“As a defender you’ve got to enjoy the basics.”

Related topics:Neil CritchleyLeague One