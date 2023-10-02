News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley praises the support of the travelling Seasiders fans in the away victory over Barnsley

Neil Critchley hopes to build a strong relationship between his Blackpool side and the fans.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A number of supporters made the trip to Oakwell on Saturday afternoon to watch the Seasiders’ 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

At full time, the Blackpool squad made their way to the away end to celebrate their first league away win of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There’s no better sight than seeing the travelling support up behind the goal,” Critchley said.

Most Popular
Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"We’ve not given them much to shout about away from home so far this season.

"They paid their money and travelled in the rain, so it was nice to see them celebrate at the end.

Read More
Blackpool fans enjoy the Seasiders' first league away win of the season with vic...

"It helps to build that spirit and togetherness- that one club mentality which we had before.

"The only way you do that is by winning games of football.

"The support appreciated the effort they saw, and vice versa.”

Blackpool are back in action on Tuesday evening, when they take on Derby County at Bloomfield Road.

Related topics:Neil CritchleyBlackpoolBarnsleyOakwellDerby County