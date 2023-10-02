Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley praises the support of the travelling Seasiders fans in the away victory over Barnsley
A number of supporters made the trip to Oakwell on Saturday afternoon to watch the Seasiders’ 1-0 victory over Barnsley.
At full time, the Blackpool squad made their way to the away end to celebrate their first league away win of the season.
"There’s no better sight than seeing the travelling support up behind the goal,” Critchley said.
"We’ve not given them much to shout about away from home so far this season.
"They paid their money and travelled in the rain, so it was nice to see them celebrate at the end.
"It helps to build that spirit and togetherness- that one club mentality which we had before.
"The only way you do that is by winning games of football.
"The support appreciated the effort they saw, and vice versa.”
Blackpool are back in action on Tuesday evening, when they take on Derby County at Bloomfield Road.