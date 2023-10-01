News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fans enjoy the Seasiders' first league away win of the season with victory over Barnsley at Oakwell- gallery

Blackpool fans were treated to their first league away win of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Oct 2023, 13:00 BST

Jordan Rhodes’ first half penalty was enough for the Seasiders to claim a 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

Despite the bad weather in South Yorkshire, the spirits of the travelling supporters couldn’t be dampened.

Here are some of the best fan photos:

1. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Oakwell for the Seasiders' game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Oakwell for the Seasiders' game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Oakwell for the Seasiders' game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. Blackpool fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Blackpool fans at Oakwell for the Seasiders' game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

5. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Oakwell for the Seasiders' game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

6. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Oakwell for the Seasiders' game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

