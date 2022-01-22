'It's not good enough': Millwall boss Gary Rowett left 'disappointed' after defeat to Blackpool

Shayne Lavery’s second-half strike, his 10th of the season in league and cup, ensured a 1-0 win for Neil Critchley's men at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Blackpool leapfrog their opponents thanks to their second consecutive league win, while Millwall have now lost their last four games in league and cup.

“It’s disappointing," Rowett told Millwall's official website.

“When you look at some of our recent away games, we’ve just not done enough in some of the games.

“You just can’t come to places like this and concede soft goals, because that’s what we’ve done.

“I thought in the first-half we were relatively solid. But because of our lack of bodies at the moment we tried 3-5-2 and planned to remain competitive before bringing on our attacking players late on and see if it can open the game up. That was our plan.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett

“What you don’t want to do is be 1-0 down at that point.

“We’ve come away from being that horrible team to play against, that really organised team that keeps clean sheets, that team that really fights to get results away from home. We haven’t done it well enough or often enough.

“Yes we’re having a tough time at the minute in terms of injuries but we have to come to places like this and show what good players they are.

“I’m disappointed because our fans turned up in good numbers. We had nearly 1,000 fans make the journey all the way from London, but we didn’t give them enough spark in the game.

“We huffed and puffed a little bit and didn’t create enough chances. We had some good moments in the game but we didn’t make enough of them.

“When you concede a poor goal, that one goal can be the difference and at the moment that one goal is going against us, rather than for us.

“I see (Josh) Bowler get the ball, it feels like he’s going to do something. I didn’t feel as though we had that same spark or that same level of energy to make something happen.

“We have to accept that, but it’s not good enough.”