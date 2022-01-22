Blackpool 1-0 Millwall: Shayne Lavery's 10th of the season makes it back-to-back league wins

The Northern Irishman reacted quickest to pick out the bottom corner 10 minutes into the second-half.

The goal, which followed great play from Gary Madine and CJ Hamilton in the build-up, was enough to separate the two sides as Blackpool made it back-to-back wins in league action.

Bouncing back from the FA Cup disappointment, the Seasiders have maintained their 100 per cent Championship record in 2022.

Unfortunately the victory came at a cost though, as Luke Garbutt was forced off with an injury leaving Critchley without a recognised left-back in his squad - as James Husband and Reece James are already sidelined.

There was a noticeable absence in the Blackpool squad in the form of winger Demetri Mitchell, amid speculation linking him with a move to Hibs.

The Gazette understands the 25-year-old travelled to Scotland on Friday to finalise a move, however an official announcement has yet to be made.

Shayne Lavery now has 10 goals in all competitions this season

Elsewhere, Neil Crithley opted to make two changes from his side’s last game, which was the surprise FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool United.

James Husband and Keshi Anderson, who both suffered hamstring injuries during that cup tie, were replaced by Luke Garbutt and CJ Hamilton.

New signing Jake Beesley started the game on the bench, alongside the likes of Jordan Gabriel, the returning Kevin Stewart, Owen Dale and Jerry Yates.

Daniel Gretarsson and Ethan Robson, who was recently recalled from his loan at MK Dons, were both left out.

Chris Maxwell (quad), James Husband (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Millwall, meanwhile, were without former Seasider Dan Ballard, as well as their captain Alex Pearce, star player Jed Wallace and top goalscorer Tom Bradshaw.

Despite losing their last three games in all competitions, Gary Rowett’s side began the day level on points with Blackpool in the league table, ahead by virtue of goal difference.

It was no surprise then that there was little to separate the two sides in a quiet but evenly-contested opening to proceedings.

Kenny Dougall had the game’s first shot, seeing his effort charged down after being teed up 25 yards from goal.

The Seasiders were denied a 19th-minute opener by a wonderful Bartosz Bialkowski save to deny Josh Bowler.

The winger’s low effort on the edge of the box looked to be heading in after taking a deflection, but the Millwall keeper somehow managed to stretch a leg to turn it over.

The two sides exchanged a chance apiece in quick succession, as Blackpool countered at break-neck speed after Shaun Hutchinson’s back post header was comfortably claimed by Dan Grimshaw.

The hosts attacked immediately, switching the ball to Bowler on the right flank whose eventual shot took another heavy deflection, taking the ball behind for a Pool corner which came to nothing.

Pool, who were enjoying a good spell at this point, tested Bialkowski again as Shayne Lavery had a powerful drive beaten away from a tight angle.

While Blackpool were on top for the majority of the first half, it wouldn’t be fair to say they were dominant because Millwall still offered a threat.

The Lions almost took the lead five minutes before half-time too as Murray Wallace slashed a first-time effort inches wide of the far post.

Millwall were also the first side to threaten at the start of the second-half, as Benik Afobe got in behind Blackpool’s backline after beating Richard Keogh for pace - but thankfully his centre-back partner Marvin Ekpiteta strolled across to make the block.

The Seasiders responded with a goal spell, as frontmen Lavery and Gary Madine both went close.

The first came the way of Lavery, who somehow managed to turn the ball wide from a matter of yards from Luke Garbutt’s corner.

In the striker’s defence, he didn’t seem to know a great deal about the chance and the ball hit him more than anything.

A moment later, the Northern Irishman turned provider as he laid the ball off to Madine, who volleyed just wide.

Pool maintained the pressure, delivering a dangerous ball into the box from the left where both Callum Connolly and Keogh fluffed their lines in front of goal.

Just when you thought this might be another case of Blackpool living to regret all their misses, the hosts finally got the opener they deserved in the 54th minute.

It all started with a sublime piece of play by Madine, who set CJ Hamilton free. The winger surged through on goal only to be thwarted by Bialkowski, but Lavery responded quickest to drill home into the bottom corner - sending Bloomfield Road into raptures.

Blackpool were dealt a big blow a few moments after their breakthrough as Garbutt was forced off the pitch through injury.

It left Critchley’s men without a recognised left-back, forcing Sterling to shift over and cover out of position as Jordan Gabriel came on in Garbutt’s place.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, Pool came so close to grabbing a second when Madine’s close-range effort was deflected agonisingly wide after Lavery had dummied Hamilton’s pullback.

As we entered the final 10 minutes, Millwall inevitably caused more problems as they threw men forward in a desperate bid to get back in the game.

They almost found what would have been an undeserved equaliser when substitute Tyler Burey curled towards the bottom corner, only for Grimshaw to make a stunning save to tip the ball wide.

As it transpired, it proved to be Millwall’s final chance of the game as the Seasiders saw out the remainder of time to hang on for a richly deserved second straight league win.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Garbutt (Gabriel), Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Hamilton (Dale), Lavery (Yates), Madine

Subs not used: Moore, Casey, Stewart, Beesley

Millwall: Bialkowski, McNamara, Wallace, Hutchinson, Cooper, Kieftenbeld, Malone (Mahoney), Bennett (Burke), Mitchell, Evans (Burey), Afobe

Subs not used: Long, Thompson, Muller, Lovelace

Referee: David Webb

Attendance: 10,696