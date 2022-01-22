Blackpool v Millwall: Build-up, team news and live match updates
Blackpool play their first Championship fixture in three weeks this afternoon when they take on Millwall at Bloomfield Road.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news and live match updates...
Blackpool v Millwall - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:20
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Millwall
- Seasiders return to league action after a three-week absence
- Neil Critchley’s men looking to put FA Cup disappointment behind them
19 - Close!
Bartosz Bialkowski makes a superb stop with his legs to deny Blackpool the lead following Josh Bowler’s deflected shot.
16 - Bravery
Two or three times already Blackpool defenders have played the ball forward into a midfielder who is tightly marked. It’s clearly something Neil Critchley has instructed them to do.
13 - Defending
Potential danger for Blackpool as Millwall slip in Benik Afobe, but Marvin Ekpiteta simply strolls over, intercepts and plays the ball back to Dan Grimshaw, who clears to safety.
Rolls Royce stuff from the Blackpool skipper.
13 - Block
Richard Keogh gets his backside in the way to block Maikel Kieftenbeld’s volley.
12 - Even stevens
9 - Oh dear
Millwall’s Scott Malone makes the most obvious dive in the Blackpool penalty box and then looks stunned when the referee simply ignores his desperate appeals for a penalty.
8 - Sniff
Almost a sniff of goal for Shayne Lavery, who looks to pounce on a weak backpass to keeper Bartosz Bialkowski. But Millwall just about scramble their lines.
6 - Blocked
Kenny Dougall has Blackpool’s first shot of the afternoon, as his 25-yard effort is charged down.
5 - Quiet
It’s been a quiet opening so far, on the pitch at least. Both sides are still feeling each other out a little.
2 - Atmosphere
Millwall enjoying the lion’s share (no pun intended) of possession so far, but it’s mainly been across their backline.
The Pool fans housed in the North Stand are making great noise as ever.