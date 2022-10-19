‘It’s a dangerous game’: What Michael Appleton wants to see from his Blackpool side against struggling Hull City

The Seasiders have performed well recently despite a tricky looking fixture list on paper, beating Watford, drawing with Sunderland and Sheffield United and unfortunate to lose to Norwich City.

But it’s a side at the wrong end of the table they face tonight in a pivotal clash at Bloomfield Road against a side that are two points behind Appleton’s men.

Hull, who are still without a manager following the recent sacking of Shota Arveladze, are only one point off the bottom three having lost seven of their last eight games.

“We just want to make sure we don’t give them the opportunity to build a bit of confidence, so the start of the game is clearly going to be important, we’re aware of that,” Appleton said.

“It’s a dangerous game because of expectations, their form and so on, but we have to have the same mentality and attitude we have shown in the last four games.

“That will be the key, because you find out about players and people in these type of games because your performance levels will naturally improve and be better against the bigger and better teams in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton's men take on a desperately out of form Hull side tonight

“It’s important you keep those performance levels against the sides that are in and around you.”

With Andy Dawson still in caretaker charge of the Tigers, that makes tonight’s opposition a little unpredictable according to Appleton.

“There’s an opportunity to make changes and I’m guessing the guys there aren’t going to get criticised too heavily if they make seven or eight changes because they have the right to do it. There’s less risk in what you do,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been a caretaker a few times before and I can tell you it’s a completely different feeling, it’s like two different jobs.