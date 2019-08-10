'It was our mistakes for all of the goals': Southend boss on Blackpool defeat

Southend United boss Kevin Bond says it was his side's mistakes - not Blackpool's creativity - that was their downfall in today's 3-1 defeat.

The Seasiders cruised to their second win as many games thanks to a dominant first half display.

Simon Grayson's men opened the scoring via a comical own goal before Nathan Delfouneso netted a brace to stretch the lead to 3-0 at half-time.

Simon Cox reduced the arrears with a late header after James Husband, but Pool held on fairly comfortably for the three points in their opening journey of the season.

“My feeling is that you’re never going to win a game if you concede goals on a regular basis,” Bond said.

“The facts are, I’ve seen, we haven’t kept a clean sheet since January and I’ve been told we lost 13 games at home last year too.

“Until we address that we can’t be the team we want to be.

“The goals we concede will kill us and they killed us today. They were our mistakes for all of the goals. It wasn’t what they created it was what we offered up.

“Ox (Mark Oxley) should do better for the first goal.

“We didn’t pick up for the third goal and a lack of communication between Harry Lennon and (Liam) Ridgewell gave them the corner. It shouldn’t have happened.

“It’s not down to systems. How could you put that first goal we conceded down to a system.”