Blackpool boss Simon Grayson on Southend win and James Husband's red card

Simon Grayson was delighted to make it two wins from two in League One this season as his Blackpool side cruised to a 3-1 win away at Southend United.

A dominant first-half display saw the Seasiders go into the interval three goals ahead, thanks to an own goal and a brace from Nathan Delfouneso.

Grayson's men were pegged back in the second half courtesy of Simon Cox's close-range header after being reduced to 10 men, James Husband being shown a straight red.

But Pool hung on fairly comfortable to make it a perfect start to the new campaign.

“I thought the players played really well again today,” Grayson said.

“We dominated the first half and we were really ruthless when opportunities came our way.

“The wind was always going to cause some problems but you have to make sure you utilise that situation.

“We wanted balls in the box, we wanted people in and around it to put pressure on the goalkeeper from set pieces.

“At 3-0 at half time we’re in a good position but you still know anything can still happen in the game and we actually had some good opportunities to make it 4-0.

“Had we got that fourth it would have really killed the game off but the goal obviously gives them a bit of a lift, but we held on fairly comfortable.

“It’s two wins from two and we certainly would have taken that.”

The final half an hour wasn't quite as comfortable as it could have been, after Husband was sent his marching orders for a reckless challenge on Elvis Bwomono.

Grayson had no complaints about the referee's decision.

“I think regardless of whether it’s the right decision or not, James shouldn’t make the challenge," he added.

“We’re 3-0 up, we’re cruising and it looks like we’re going to go on and get a fourth.

“But it gives them a little bit of a lift and impetus to get back in the game.

“Fortunately we weathered the storm but I think James will learn from this lesson because he knows he shouldn’t have made that challenge.

“He probably didn’t give the officials too much of a choice.”