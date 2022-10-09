‘It shouldn’t be hilarious’: One element of Blackpool's win against Watford praised by EFL pundit Dean Ashton

Michael Appleton’s side claimed a first win in five on Saturday thanks to Jerry Yates’ late brace.

Gary Madine had earlier given them a 10th-minute lead before Imran Louza had levelled with a sublime free-kick.

But the Seasiders were the better side, as conceded by Hornets boss Slaven Bilic after the game, and finally got what they deserved to help relieve some pressure on themselves.

Discussing the game on last night’s ITV EFL football highlights show, presenter Hugh Woozencroft said: “When it comes to Watford, they’ve been hitting the headlines already this season.

“After three games, Slaven Bilic has already lost as many league games as Rob Edwards did in his 10, which says something doesn’t it?

“It’s unthinkable for Watford to not be promoted for a lot of people given their time in the Premier League, but when it comes to Bilic, how important is it for him to take a step forward quickly and not backwards?”

Jerry Yates produced two clinical finishes late on to win the game for Michael Appleton's side

Pundit Dean Ashton replied: “He said it himself in his interview that it can’t just be about talent and he’s absolutely right.

“Both me and Jamie (Mackie) have been in the position where you’ve been relegated and it’s about your mentality.

“You can look around the dressing room and think ‘look what we’ve got here’, because they’ve got a fantastic set of players like Imran Louza, Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr, so much talent that should be great in this division.

“But it’s got to be about the mentality and that’s going to be his job getting that message across to the players.”

Mackie continued: “Blackpool were certainly good value for their win and Jerry Yates getting his goals again - he scored eight last season and he’s onto four now.

“It’s important for them to have someone who is clinical moving forward.”

Ashton said: “When you look at the stats of this game, it shouldn’t be hilarious but Blackpool had 26 per cent possession!

“They had 18 shots though and nine on target, one of which was a magnificent goal from Yates weaving his way through.