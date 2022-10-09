Blackpool player ratings and matchday picture gallery as Jerry Yates stars in much-needed Watford win

The striker, playing virtually as a wing-back for the entirety of the second-half, bagged two high quality goals in the final 10 minutes to earn Blackpool their first win in five.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory for Michael Appleton’s side as well, as they showed guts, heart and desire to stay in the game during a difficult first-half.

But in the second period they were by far the better side and finally got their rewards late on through the sublime Yates.

Gary Madine had previously given Blackpool an early lead after just 10 minutes with a cute lob, an opener that was cancelled out by Imran Louza’s sublime free-kick.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10 No chance with the free-kick, but his distribution from the back was a bit hit and miss. Helped set up counter-attacks though. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2. Callum Connolly - 8/10 Set up Madine’s opener with his aggressive header and whipped in some great crosses. Defended well too against a talented winger. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10 Kept busy by a strong Watford frontline but produced tackles and blocks aplenty to keep the Hornets at bay. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4. Jordan Thorniley - 7/10 Defended strongly and used his diagonals to good effect once again. Could have had a goal too if it wasn’t for his header being saved. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales