Blackpool player ratings and matchday picture gallery as Jerry Yates stars in much-needed Watford win
Jerry Yates struck twice late on to help Blackpool get back to winning ways against Watford yesterday.
The striker, playing virtually as a wing-back for the entirety of the second-half, bagged two high quality goals in the final 10 minutes to earn Blackpool their first win in five.
It was a thoroughly deserved victory for Michael Appleton’s side as well, as they showed guts, heart and desire to stay in the game during a difficult first-half.
But in the second period they were by far the better side and finally got their rewards late on through the sublime Yates.
Gary Madine had previously given Blackpool an early lead after just 10 minutes with a cute lob, an opener that was cancelled out by Imran Louza’s sublime free-kick.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated: