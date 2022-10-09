News you can trust since 1873
Michael Appleton's side claimed a first win in five

Blackpool player ratings and matchday picture gallery as Jerry Yates stars in much-needed Watford win

Jerry Yates struck twice late on to help Blackpool get back to winning ways against Watford yesterday.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Sunday, 9th October 2022, 8:35 am

The striker, playing virtually as a wing-back for the entirety of the second-half, bagged two high quality goals in the final 10 minutes to earn Blackpool their first win in five.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory for Michael Appleton’s side as well, as they showed guts, heart and desire to stay in the game during a difficult first-half.

But in the second period they were by far the better side and finally got their rewards late on through the sublime Yates.

Gary Madine had previously given Blackpool an early lead after just 10 minutes with a cute lob, an opener that was cancelled out by Imran Louza’s sublime free-kick.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

No chance with the free-kick, but his distribution from the back was a bit hit and miss. Helped set up counter-attacks though.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Callum Connolly - 8/10

Set up Madine’s opener with his aggressive header and whipped in some great crosses. Defended well too against a talented winger.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Kept busy by a strong Watford frontline but produced tackles and blocks aplenty to keep the Hornets at bay.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Jordan Thorniley - 7/10

Defended strongly and used his diagonals to good effect once again. Could have had a goal too if it wasn’t for his header being saved.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

