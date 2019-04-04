'It's a massive opportunity': Terry McPhillips unsurprised by interest in Blackpool Football Club

Terry McPhillips says he's not at all surprised by the interest shown in Blackpool Football Club.

With the club officially being put up for sale by the receiver last week, it was revealed there had been as many as 59 expressions of interest.

“It doesn’t surprise me there’s been that much interest," McPhillips told The Gazette.

“If you’ve come here for the last three games and seen the mood and the atmosphere and the unity in the town, the smiles on people’s faces, it’s a massive business opportunity.

“I’m sure that list will get whittled down and hopefully someone can come in that is a real fan and can invest.”

The club was placed into receivership in February under instruction from the High Court, and it is now Cooper's task to realise the football club and its related assets to settle the debt Owen Oyston still owes to Valeri Belokon.

While there has been a great deal of interest from potential buyers, it's likely many will wait for the EFL's decision on the potential 12-point deduction before lodging a firm bid.

As it stands the Seasiders, who are six points adrift of the League One play-offs, would be three points clear of the relegation places were the deduction to be applied.

Interested parties should contact Baldwin (nbaldwin@hilcoglobal.eu) or Jack Gillespie (JGillespie@hilcoglobal.eu) to register their interest.