Blackpool can end Luton's unbeaten run says Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips believes there is no reason why his Blackpool side can’t spring a surprise and end table-topping Luton Town’s 27-game unbeaten run.

The Hatters are seven points clear at the top and haven’t tasted defeat in League One since October.

Pool must visit Kenilworth Road, where Mick Harford’s side haven’t lost all season and have won 15 of their 20 league games.

But Blackpool have impressed away from home and won 1-0 at Portsmouth when they led the league in January.

They have avoided defeat at Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Peterborough United and Coventry City, and are still to visit Barnsley.

McPhillips said: “I don’t see why we can’t ruin their unbeaten run. I think we’ll play better than we did against Plymouth. We seem to be doing a bit better away from home.

“Obviously it’s going to be tough – they’re on a magic run and are going to win the league. There’s a banana skin somewhere for them and hopefully it’s on Saturday.”

Pool need an impressive run of their own to sneak into the play-offs – they are six points outside with six to play.

McPhillips said: “We’ll fight until the bitter end. We were pleased to get the late goals against Plymouth last weekend but still disappointed not to win. But we’ll go as long as we can.”

Pool have won only once at Bloomfield Road since early December, drawing their last three at home.

McPhillips added: “We’re desperate to get that (home)win for the supporters but we’re going to have to wait a couple of weeks for the Peterborough game.”